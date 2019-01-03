28 Missouri counties, nine in the Ozarks, unable to locate wireless 911 callers

A report from the Missouri Department of Safety says 28 of the state's 114 counties are unable to pinpoint the location of cell phone users when they dial 911 in an emergency. Nine of those counties are right here in the Ozarks.

Camden County, however, is one of 11 counties across the state that has what's called an enhanced 911 system. That means they can find your exact location from a landline call, but things get spotty when they receive calls from cell phones.

A landline provides your exact location. A cell phone - if it goes into what the 911 center calls "Phase 2" - could get them within a block of your call.

"If it doesn't come in as phase two, and we can't keep them on the phone, the only coordinates we'll get is the cell phone tower it comes in on," said Linda Clemons, Assistant 911 Director and Communications Supervisor.

But - if the tower closest to where you're calling from is down, your call is directed from the next cell phone tower, which is farther away.

"That's where we run into issues," Clemons added. "The cell phone towers are not perfect, I wish they were, but they're not. But, that's what delays a lot of the responses."

A lot of issues for the 911 center come in the summertime, with tourists and seasonal residents who may not be as familiar with the area and not just saying they're at the Lake of the Ozarks.

"Well, that encompasses four counties. That doesn't tell us where you're at. They need to know where they're at," Clemons said.

Always knowing where you are, or at least being able to know some landmarks in the area will help dispatchers get you the help you need.

But there is another way the Camden County 911 Center can reach you.

It's a free app called Raft Up, and just because it has the word "raft" in the name doesn't mean it's only useful on the lake.

"Anybody can use that app anywhere," Clemons said. "If they're travelling, they hit the SOS, it'll pop up. It'll tell you your location if they've got that app, anyone around you knows where you're at."

Camden County says they're always working to enhance their systems, and says the new tax that went into effect Tuesday for prepaid cell phones and minutes will help offset some of the shortfalls of recent years as more and more people are getting rid of landlines.