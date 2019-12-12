2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested

Hugo Villanueva-Morales. Villanueva-Morales, who has been on the run since four people were killed and five others were injured in a Kansas City, Kansas, bar has been arrested, authorities said Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Kansas City Kansas Police Department via AP)
Updated: Thu 2:29 PM, Dec 12, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) -- A second man is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Kansas City, Kan. bar that killed four people and injured five others.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook said Thursday that law enforcement arrested 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales on Wednesday in Mexico. He is a suspect in the shooting in October at a Tequila KC bar.  

Villanueva-Morales and another man, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, are charged each with four counts of first-degree murder, with bond set at $1 million each. Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting. 

 