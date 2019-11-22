3 Recalls you need to know to keep your family safe

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission listed recalls for several products that can potentially be in homes across the Ozarks. They are listed below. Link to more information are also attached with this story.

Risk of Poisoning - B&B Acquisition Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements

Name of Product: Airome Wintergreen Essential Oil and Deep Soothe Essential Oil 100 percent Pure & Natural Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils

Hazard: The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Sold At: Home specialty stores and gift shops nationwide and online at Amazon.com from December 2016 through July 2019 for between $12 and $20.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of the reach of children and contact B&B Acquisition for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

Recall number: 20-026

Consumer Contact: B&B Acquisition at 800-262-2305 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@airome.com, or online at www.airome.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Risk of Poisoning - Deck Source Recalls Cutek Proclean Due to Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirements

Name of Product: Cutek Proclean Professional Wood Restoration

Hazard: The product contains the hazardous substance oxalic acid. The label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” and printing the mandatory hazard statement for poisonous chemicals on the back of the label instead of the front, posing a risk of poisoning if swallowed by children.

Sold At: DK Sales, Meteek Supply, Alpine Lumber, Thermory USA, Niece Lumber, Shipshe Sealers and Gable Lumber from May 2014 through October 2019 for about $65.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product, move it out of the reach of children and contact Deck Source for a free replacement label to put on the product.

Recall number: 20-025

Consumer Contact: Deck Source toll-free at 844-442-8835 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@cutekstain.com or online at www.cutekstain.com and click on “Contact Us” for more information.

Grace Digital Recalls EcoBoulder Speakers That Can Overcharge and Burst; Impact Hazard

Name of Product: ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder Speakers

Hazard: The speaker’s battery can become overcharged and burst, posing an impact hazard.

Sold At: Costco stores nationwide from October 2016 to January 2017, at Academy Sports, Cabela’s, Home Depot and Best Buy stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2018 through December 2018 for about $180.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and contact ECOXGEAR to receive a free battery replacement kit.

Recall number: 20-027

Consumer Contact: ECOXGEAR at 800-903-9664 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at safety@ecoxgear.com, or online at www.ecoxgear.com and click on “Safety” in the top header or at www.ecoxgear.com/safetynotice for more information.