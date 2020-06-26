3 die in New Mexico from drinking hand sanitizer

New Mexico health officials say three people have died, three others are in critical condition and one person is permanently blind after apparently drinking hand sanitizer that contained methanol.

The Department of Health said Friday that the cases were reported to the state poison control center. The first case came in early May. The others have occurred since May 29.

The health department confirmed that the cases were related to alcoholism.

Authorities have noted that people with substance abuse issues, particularly within the homeless community, have been known to use sanitizer and other products as a substitute for alcohol.