3 face charges in death of Springfield man, despite no body found

The Greene County prosecutor filed second-degree murder in the disappearance of a Springfield man reported missing in July 2019.

Police recently called the death of Elijah L. McReynolds, 34, as a homicide.

Investigators say they do not know where the body is located.

Dustin Winters faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. He is jailed in a separate county. William Skaggs and Kaleigh Pickle of Strafford face second-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Police questioned the couple in April for McReynolds' disappearance.