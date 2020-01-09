3 men hit by a pickup, 1 killed near Climax Springs, Mo.

The highway patrol says Phillip Johnston, 67, of Climax Springs was killed after the driver of a pickup hit him Wednesday night.

Troopers say Johnston got out of his vehicle to help Gerald Beck, 49 of Climax Springs who was standing on Highway Z south of Coffman Bend Drive. A third man, Sean Johnston, 43, of Climax Springs also stopped to help out. The patrol says the pickup hit the three men at 9:48 p.m.

Beck and Johnston are both being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

The patrol didn't say why Beck got out of his vehicle.