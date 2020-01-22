3 things to know when parenting Generation Z

On this Live, Life, Well, we're looking at the issues discussed in a new book on Generation Z (Parenting Generation Z by Tim Elmore).

Gen Z is the generation born roughly from the mid-to-late 90's. They've always had the presence of the internet, cell phones and social media in their lives.

It's also a generation where parents have highly scheduled their lives taking them from soccer practice or gymnastics straight to dinner and onto the next event.

So, many of these kids lack experience in setting their own priorities.

Dr. Jennifer Baker also says parents are very protective of this generation never giving them a chance to fail.

"Give them an opportunity to do something where they may not succeed," commented Baker. She added, "Run for a class election, participate in a sport where they might not be good or they might not be very good. If they forget their homework at home, don't go back and get it for them."

Dr. Baker also suggests exposing them to experiences. If they like cooking shows, get them away from the screen and into the kitchen. Make them help with dinner preparation.

She also says do limit screen time. She hears about too many kids staying up until 2 in the morning watching YouTube videos.

One of Dr. Baker's most recent podcasts takes a deeper look at this issue. You can listen HERE