3 ways to relieve tight neck and shoulder pain

On this Fit Life, Cady O'Quinn with Sumits Hot Yoga shares some simple ways to relieve shoulder and neck pain.

Here's how Cady described the 3 moves (you can also see the demonstrations of the moves in the video).

Shoulder/upper back opening:

*Sit comfortably, with a tall spine.

*Reach your right arm straight into the air.

*Bend at the elbow, reaching your fingertips to the base of your skull on the left side.

*Press fingertips firmly into the space where the back of your neck meets the base of your skull.

*Tuck your chin into your chest, then turn your nose towards your right underarm.

*Using the pressure of your fingertips, gently pull on the base of your skull.

*Drop your left shoulder away from your ear.

**Repeat on opposite side**

Thoracic Mobility

*Lie on your back, bringing right knee into your chest. Left leg stretched out long.

*Use left hand to guide right knee to the left side, creating a gentle twist.

*Reach right arm out to the right, and stretch left arm to the left, creating a T shape with the arms.

*Bend right arm at the elbow, and touch your right shoulder with the fingertips of the right hand.

*Look to the left, keeping your head resting on the floor.

* Roll right shoulder to stack on top of the left.

* Reach your right hand out and press palms with the left hand, left hand is still resting on the floor.

* Reach out to the fingertips of both hands, feel the shoulder blades slide apart.

* Keeping the left arm on the ground slide the finger tips of the right hand across the left arm, across the chest and till the right arm reaches out to its starting point at the T shape.

* Repeat twice more on the right side. Then, switch and do 3 rounds on the left side.

Cobra pose

*Lie on your belly, feet hip distance apart, top of your feet touching the floor.

*Place hands flat on the floor, directly beneath your shoulders, elbows tucked in next to your side.

*Press the top of your thighs into the floor.

* On an inhale, using your hands as little as possible, lift your chest off the floor.

*Think about your collar bones broadening, and your shoulder blades sinking.

* Imagine you are creating more space from the tailbone to the top of your head.

*Exhaling, release down slowly, letting your forehead rest on the mat, and slowly rock your head side to side.

*Repeat for a total of five rounds.

*For a more challenging option: squeeze your shoulder blades together, and lift your hands of the mat while lifted in the pose.