3 ways to save your marriage despite pandemic stress

The pandemic has put a big stress on many relationships and some people might be thinking about moving on and moving out.

Couples don't have their usual distractions right now from dining out to going to concerts to attending sporting events. To build a case for leaving, you might be making a list of all the irritating things your partner does. Maybe, they don't put the dishes away after a meal and that's just one thing that bothers you.

But, Dr. Jennifer Baker says before leaving try doing the opposite thing.

"Say something positive about what they've done. Thanks for fixing this breakfast this morning. Thanks for folding laundry and putting it away. Thanks for cleaning out the garage. Thanks for going through the winter clothing and getting it ready to go to Goodwill," explained Dr. Baker.

Dr. Baker says it may be tempting to jump ship right now in these stressful times. But, she says that's a decision better left to more settled times.

She also suggests thinking about whether your partner is an introvert who likes being at home. Or, is your partner an extrovert? Are they someone who might be going stir crazy right now. Once you've identified their type of personality. Ask yourself what might be difficult for them at this moment?

