Boy finds 36-year-old note inside bottle along the Gasconade River

Earlier this week, a 12-year-old boy in Gasconade County stumbled upon something unusual. Turns out, one simple act three decades ago has made a big impact for two local families.

"Mom I think came up with the idea to write this message in the bottle," John Thomas told KY3.

Back in 1984, 6-year-old John Thomas was at a family BBQ in Houston, Missouri, when he did something he never thought he'd hear about again.

"She wrote it up, we put it in there and we sealed it up, said a little prayer and threw it out. This is the first time I've heard of it since then, which was 35, 36 years," Thomas said.

12-year-old Jimmy Humphrey found his note inside a Dr. Pepper bottle.

"To whom it may concern, this bottle was thrown in at Dog's Bluff, Houston, Mo. If you find it, please reply to occupant 712 N. Grand Houston, Mo. 65483. Happy Fishing. March 24, 1984. 3 pm," Jimmy Humphrey read aloud.

"It was in fairly good condition. It has some tears here and there. It was written on a napkin...like a fast food napkin," the Humphrey family explained.

The bottle traveled nearly 200 miles from the Big Piney River to the Gasconade River near Hermann, Missouri.

"It's crazy that it didn't break while traveling," Jimmy exclaimed.

With no name, Mom, Cristen, put the note on Facebook.

"And boy, the whole community just jumped in and they were all over it, sending me leads and it was really incredible. And we found him," Cristen said.

Thomas is now a police officer with the Willow Springs Police Department.

"I don't know. I like to think that maybe faith has a little bit in it and maybe that was a way to touch somebody else's life, that needed it," Thomas told KY3.

"I think it was meant to be found during this time. 36 years it could've been found but it wasn't. It was found now, when we really needed something like this to happen," Cristen stated.

Jimmy is keeping the bottle and note on shelf at home.

The two families plan to meet up for a picture and dinner in the near future.