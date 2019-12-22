3D Cookies and Christmas cranberry layer bars

Christmas Cranberry Layer Bars

½ cup Butter, Melted 1 cup Dried Cranberries

1 ½ cups Graham Cracker Crumbs ½ cup Sliced Almonds

1 cup Dark Chocolate Chips 1 tsp. Dried Orange Peel

1 cup White Chocolate Chips 1 can Sweetened Cond. Milk

Preheat oven to 350. Combine melted butter and graham cracker crumbs and press into a greased 9 x 13 baking dish. Top in layers starting with dark chocolate chips and ending with almonds. Sprinkle with orange peel and then pour milk over top evenly covering all ingredients. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the edges begin to brown and center is set. Allow to cool completely and then cut in squares.

3D Christmas Cookies

1 Recipe Sugar Cookie Dough

Icing and Cookie Décor

Preheat oven to 350. Roll out cookie dough about 1/8” – ¼” thick. Cut cookie shapes desired in sets of 2 each of the same shape. Next you will cut a rectangle “track” ¼” wide into each of the cookies in one set. Cut from the center of the cookie to the bottom of one and then from the center of the cookie to the top of the other cookie in the set. Once Baked we will slide these together. Place cookies on a baking sheet being very careful to not compromise the shape and bake until golden. Allow to cool completely and then decorate cookies on both sides. Slide one over the other for each set to make them stand.

