3rd day of second degree murder trial ends with video of accused crying over the fatal car accident police say he caused

The second day of the second degree murder case being heard in Greene County included more graphic details in the horrific crash that killed Dana Sowards.

Prosecutors presented pictures of all five cars involved in the crash and those of Sowards’ extensive injuries.

Perhaps the most shocking is Tommy Morris' reaction to hearing the news that Sowards was killed after an accident officers say he caused.

"The lady that you hit, she died right there on the scene. She just turned 31. She's got a little boy," explained a detective with the Springfield Police.

Wednesday, prosecutors played the interview police recorded when Morris was first questioned. It's when he found out Sowards died in the crash and that he was behind the wheel of the car that hit her.

"I don't even want to live now," he said.

Suspected of being a part of a federal drug case, undercover officers tried to pull Morris over. Instead they say he took off.

Though Springfield Police say they called off the chase, Morris kept going, eventually smashing into four other vehicles in the intersection of Mount Vernon and Scenic.

"She's never done a thing wrong in her life," said the detective.

Morris said, "I'm sorry."

In this interview, Morris insists that his accelerator got stuck.

However, officers testified that he admitted to them he ran because he didn't want to go to jail.

"I don't know what to say. I'm sorry. That ain't going to fix nothing. It makes it worse. I hate myself," said Morris.

He's charged with second degree murder for killing Sowards and two other drug charges, in addition to violating his probation. Morris could face multiple life sentences if convicted.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Thursday.

Then it will be the defense's turn to argue why they think Morris should be convicted of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter instead of second degree murder.

Judge Michael Cordonnier will decide the outcome of the case once both sides rest.