4 unique bodyweight exercises for your home workouts

On today’s Fit Life, Paul Adler visits with David Poland of XFit to show you four unique bodyweight movements.

Dive Bomber Push-up

The first movement is the Dive Bomber Push-up. Bring your hips up high as possible with your back in an inverted V. Repeat movement for the desired number of reps.This movement is a great upper

body yoga type move that engages your shoulders and strengthens your arms, chest and back.

Levitation Squat

The second movement is called the Levitation Squat, which is similar to a pistol squat. This is a single leg squat. It’s quite challenging until you get a feel for the movement. This movement helps increase your balance.

Bridge Curl

The third movement is the Bridge Curl. Use sliders or paper plates

on turf or carpeted surface or wear socks on a hard surface. This exercise primarily isolates the hamstrings and glutes.

Chin-up Knee-up

The last movement is the Chin-up Knee-up that engages your lower abs. Grab the chin-up bar with a reverse grip (see video for demonstration).

These body weight movements give you a challenging and quick workout with a little bit of variety.