4 homicides in first 3 hours of 2020 in St. Louis

St. Louis police say four people were shot to death in the early hours of the first day of 2020, including three killed at one location.

Police were called shortly after midnight to an intersection in the Benton Park neighborhood, where three people were found dead. A fourth person was shot in the leg. Police have not released details about the victims or what led to the shooting. Just before 3 a.m., police were called to another location and found a man dead from gunshots. Another person at that scene was hospitalized.

St. Louis recorded 194 homicides last year, up from 186 in 2018.

