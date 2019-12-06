4 injured in pursuit with law enforcement in Miller County, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four suffered injuries after a crash during a pursuit in Miller County.

Troopers say the vehicle lost control on Cotton Road near Barnhart Drive early Friday morning during a pursuit with Miller County authorities. The Oldsmobile Alero landed on its top.

Troopers say Preston Cash, 22, of Sedalia, Mo. was driving the vehicle He suffered moderate injuries. Douglas Cornelius, 35 of Eldon, Mo. suffered serious injuries. Zackery Lage, 19, of Strafford, Mo. and Sydney Smoot, 19, of Eldon, Mo. both suffered moderate injuries.

