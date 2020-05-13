48 inmates test positive for virus at 2nd Arkansas prison

The new coronavirus has been reported among inmates at a second Arkansas state prison in Arkansas, with 48 prisoners testing positive.

Health officials on Wednesday reported the cases at the Randall L. Williams Unit in Pine Bluff. The Department of Corrections says the remaining 152 inmates in the building where the positive cases were found tested negative for the virus. The 518-inmate state prison is the second in Arkansas where the virus has been reported among inmates.

Health officials say 900 inmates at the Cummins Unit have tested positive, and seven have died from the illness caused by the virus.

