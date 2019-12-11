New development with $50 million price tag headed to Downtown Springfield

Springfield City Council members approved an area along East St. Louis Street in Downtown Springfield be blighted at the start of November. Members also approved the construction of a $50 million apartment complex and retail space in the area.

The new building will be built directly west of The Old Glass Place and across the street from The Discovery Center in the 500 block of East St. Louis Street.

The building will stand five stories tall, have nearly 200 units of different sizes and offer different amenities for those living there.

Some area businesses are pleased to see developers investing in the St. Louis Street corridor, others showed concerns about parking.

Developers with the project said they are planning to build nearly 175 parking spaces with the development. Representatives with H Design Group LLC. also said they have secured off-site parking.

Developers expect the project to be completed in 2021.