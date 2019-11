KY3 ON YOUR SIDE LIST: Thanksgiving, Black Friday store hours

This list includes "Black Friday" sales hours for all stores -- whether sales start on Thanksgiving or the day after

This is a list of national and regional chain stores, mostly compiled by Jones-Dengler Marketing's BestBlackFriday.com.

We recommend scoping out stores you hope to hit for Black Friday sales. Many retailers mention when hours may vary from store to store, but you don't want unpleasant surprises.

SHOPPING CENTERS:

Battlefield Mall - Thanksgiving 5 p.m.- 1 a.m. Friday, Black Friday 6 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlet Mall - Thanksgiving 6 p.m.-Midnight. Black Friday 12 a.m.-10 p.m.

Branson Landing - Thanksgiving 4 p.m.-11 p.m. (select stores). Black Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Osage Beach Outlet Mall - Thanksgiving 6 p.m.-Midnight, Black Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

STORES:

Abercrombie & Fitch - Follows mall hours

Academy Sports + Outdoors - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Ace Hardware - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., but hours may vary by Location

Aeropostale - Follows mall hours

American Eagle Outfitters - Follows mall hours

At Home - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Barnes & Noble - Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops - Thanksgiving 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Black Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bath & Body Works - Follows mall hours

Bed, Bath & Beyond - Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to Midnight, Opens Black Friday at 6 a.m - 9 p.m.

Best Buy - Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday at 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Big Lots - Thanksgiving 7 a.m. to Midnight, Black Friday at 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Burlington - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday at 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Claire's Check Mall hours

GameStop - Thanksgiving 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Black Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Harbor Freight Tools - Closed on Thanksgiving, Opens Black Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot - Closed on Thanksgiving. Regular hours on Black Friday

HomeGoods - Closed on Thanksgiving, Opens Black Friday at 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

JCPenney - Open Thanksgiving at 2 p.m. until Black Friday 10 p.m.

Jo-Ann Fabrics - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's - Open Thanksgiving 5 p.m.-midnight Black Friday.

Lowe's - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy's - Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m, Black Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshalls - Closed on Thanksgiving, Opens Black Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Menards - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday at 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Michaels - Thanksgiving 5 p.m.-midnight. Black Friday 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Old Navy - Open Thanksgiving 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Black Friday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Petco - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday at 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

PetSmart - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Pier 1 Imports - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours vary by location.

Sam's Club - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 7 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Sears - Opens Thanksgiving 6 p.m.-midnight, Black Friday 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Target - Thanksgiving 5 p.m.- 1 a.m. Black Friday 7 a.m. - Midnight

T.J. Maxx - Closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday at 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

True Value - Hours vary by store

Ulta Beauty - Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.. Black Friday 6 a.m. to Midnight

Walgreens - Regular store hours Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Walmart - Regular store hours, sales begin at 6 p.m.