Greene County Clerk expects 8% voter turnout Tuesday

The Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, said he expects an 8% voter turnout for Tuesday's election.

Schoeller said he's been tracking the walk-in traffic of early voters, saying it's been fairly minimal this election. "That gives us a little bit better pulse, so that's more of what I'm gauging on, is the walk in traffic versus those folks who are permanent absentee voters."

Schoeller said the growing number of central polling locations helps get people to vote, making it easier than ever. Starting Tuesday, there are four central polling locations in Springfield. The latest addition is a central polling location at Mercy Hospital. Voters can find three other central polling locations at Cox South Hospital, the CU Transit Center and the MSU Davis-Harrington Welcome Center.

Voters also need to make sure they have the proper forms of identification to cast their ballot. Acceptable forms are listed below as seen on the Greene County Clerk's Website.

Voter ID Option 1:

As of June 01, 2017, Missouri law requires voters to show a valid government-issued photo identification from the state of Missouri or federal government when checking into vote.

Voter ID Option 2:

If a voter does not possess a valid government-issued photo identification from the state of Missouri or federal government, as specified in the law, the voter is allowed by to sign a statement declaring they are a registered voter in the precinct in which they are voting.

The voter will need to then show one of the following forms of personal identification:

- Voter registration card

- ID from a university, college, vocational, or technical school located in Missouri

- Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document containing their name and address

Voter ID Option 3:

If the voter has a valid government-issued photo identification from the state of Missouri or federal government and failed to bring it with them when they check into vote, at their assigned polling location, they then have the option to cast a provisional ballot. The voter then has the option to return to the polls during voting hours and present a valid Missouri or United States government-issued photo identification and their voted ballot will count.

If the voter is unable to return to his/her polling location with his/her photo identification during voting hours on election day, then his/her signature on the provisional ballot envelope will be compared to his/her signature on his/her voter registration record kept by the office. If the signatures match, his/her voted ballot will be counted.

Polls open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5.