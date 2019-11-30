CYBER MONDAY SAFETY: How to stop ID thieves

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, after Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. One local, online company relies more on Cyber Monday sales.

The Jordan Essentials manufacturing and shipping facility in Nixa, Mo. will be bustling in a couple of days.

"Monday we call it 'all hands on deck,'" said Jordan Essentials Founder and CEO, Nancy Bogart.

When Bogart launched the bath and body company out of her home 20 years ago, she sold products at vendor events. She never imagined it would turn into an online business that ships products nationwide.

"People are really turning to online a lot more than they have ever before," Bogart said.

A study from RetailMeNot found 85% of consumers will do holiday shopping this weekend, either in stores or online.

"Right now, between here and close to December 16th or 17th, we'll do more than we did in our first quarter," Bogart said.

While Bogart's bath and body products ship to consultants and customers all across the country, she said the local economy sees the most benefit.

"It's also going to infuse into the employees and it helps strengthen your community. These are your neighbors, your friends," she said.

Experts say, if you're shopping online this holiday season, protect your identity. Make sure sites have SSL Certificates, which make it harder for hackers to get your credit card information. You can tell if the website ls safe if its URL starts with "https," like on JordanEssentials.com.

Use a web browser that can identify potentially hacked websites.

If you're looking for deals on a mobile device, download the retailer's app. Apps from an app store are less likely to be compromised.

While shoppers are buying gifts during the most wonderful time of year, Bogart and her team are gearing up for their busiest.

"It really does help us finish the year really strong and stay in business," she said.

