World record: Waco plant creates largest chocolate bar ever

Snickers and Guinness World Records have certified a huge Snickers bar created by Mars Wrigley Associates at the Waco, Texas plant is the largest chocolate nut bar ever created.

The bar, which proves everything is bigger in Texas, measures 24 inches high by 26 inches wide and weighs more than two metric tons. Officials said the huge chocolate bar is equivalent to more than 43,000 single-size Snickers bars.

It was created using the same ingredients found in every Snickers bar, including milk chocolate, nougat, caramel and peanuts.

The unveiling of the big bar comes two weeks prior to the release of Snicker's new Super Bowl LIV commercial.

The bar created in Waco will be featured in the Super Bowl commercial.

