Springfield performing arts organizations stay positive during crisis

A single light bulb at a theatre is called a "ghost bulb" symbolizing the end of the night. That's taking on a new meaning this spring to Rick Dines.

"It was tough," said Springfield Contemporary Artistic Director, Rick Dines. "It's a tough choice to make but we're making it for everyone's safety and everyone's health."

Dines is the Artistic Director at the Springfield Contemporary Theatre. It's a small non-profit with three full time employees but with shows canceled indefinitely due to the pandemic Dines isn't sure how long the theatre's reserves will last.

"Besides that venue we have a rehearsal hall and a warehouse space," said Dines. "We have three rents to pay. Those bills aren't going away."

Dines hopes people buy tickets for future shows which won't expire. The Springfield Symphony is orchestrating a similar plan.

"They have a choice of donating their ticket, the cost of the ticket back to the symphony," said Springfield Symphony Orchestra Executive Director, Jennier Cotner-Jones. "We also gave them the option to select another concert to attend next season or they can save their spot for the postponed concert."

Both organizations say they will recover and that they want their viewers to know the arts will always be there.

"Our goal is to bring the joy of music and theatre and the opera and all the beautiful things that ballet does back to our community because that's what brings us all together. Music binds us," said Cotner-Jones.

To help these organizations you can find that on their websites.

