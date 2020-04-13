Springfield meat producer confident in supply despite sudden Smithfield Foods shutdown

It's been a month of adjustments for a Springfield meat-distributing company. Gold Crown Foods says their day to day operations changed a bit when the uncertainty of COVID-19 began.

"Hopefully sooner or later things will go back to normal world," Gold Crown Foods Vice President, Matt Tolliver.

Vice President Matt Tolliver said 80% of the companies sales go to businesses in the Ozarks but with Springfield and Greene County's mandate shutting down dining rooms that changed.

"It's hurting the restaurants tremendously. We've we definitely seen a decline. Our business has dropped significantly," said Tolliver.

Tolliver said they're finding ways to make up for that loss like selling their products to local grocery stores and doing their own curbside to go.

There's another possible issue they could be facing. One of their pork suppliers is closing indefinitely.

Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota closed its doors yesterday after 250 employees got sick with COVID-19. Since Gold Crown Food uses other suppliers, Tolliver believes the family-owned company should be good.

"With there being so much supply out there now with the demand there's a lot of supply," said Tolliver. "I don't think anyone will see a significant decline. I think there will be plenty of pork out there still. Smithfield is a big player but there's a lot of big pork processors out there still."

He's hoping this won't affect his company because the market is finally starting to level out.

"It skyrocketed when the demand was extreme. Now it's coming off quite a bit. Beef, pork, and poultry is declining as market," said Tolliver.

Tolliver said when there was a spike in demand a pork butt was $2 a pound. He said it should go back down to the normal price of little over a dollar.