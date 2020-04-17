Springfield Italian cafe worried after SBA Paycheck Protection Program dries up

Martha Cooper transformed her business, Café Basilico on Commercial Street into a small Italian grocery for customers and cash flow.

"I have the source to buy things so why don't I put in a small grocery and see if it can help people and help me at the same time," said Café Basilico owner, Martha Cooper.

While she still serves her signature pasta dishes as carry out her profit plate is nearly empty. The SBA's Payment Protection Program would help keep her place open.

"I didn't get a chance to get everything done in time by the time my accountant got everything," said Cooper. "I'm a little late to the game and I'm concerned greatly."

"The initial funds were $349 billion," said Central Bank of the Ozarks Vice President, Bob Berlin. "It came into place about two weeks ago and the funds were exhausted Thursday morning."

Central Bank of the Ozarks Vice President Bob Berlin said there's still hope for the future for latecomers.

"They're trying to get about $250 billion approved," said Berlin. "That's not been approved yet. We would encourage those people to apply and the banks will be able to give those loans again."

This gives Cooper reassurance because if she's not approved for a loan she said drastic changes would be made.

"It would be fairly disastrous," said Cooper. "Coming out of this I probably would not reopen. It would mean a complete restructure of what we're doing."

