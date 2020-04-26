Health experts share importance of keeping kids active during quarantine

MaKayla Taylor, like most kindergarteners works on a range of lessons but during the school year there's a clear favorite.

"I love recess," said kindergartener, MaKayla Taylor.

Recess is in no short supply since Governor Parson ordered schools to close for the rest of the academic year. It's just not the recess MaKayla was hoping for.

"I miss my friends and Colten. I have a crush on him," said Taylor.

MaKayla is also missing a few Spring staples she hoped to play her favorite sports, like soccer.

"I was going to but the mean, old coronavirus won't let me," said Taylor.

Since the school closure, the Taylor family is spending extra time outdoor. An action experts say is vital for children's health.

Brad Brummel is the head of Health and Physical Education for Springfield Public Schools. He said with students out of school physical activity is key to avoiding very real health problems.

"More consequences with our mental health. More irritable, cranky, feel like you don't have energy and not be happy," said Health and Physical Education coordinator for Springfield Public Schools, Brad Brummel.

Brummel said stress felt from others in the home can also have a negative impact but there is a game-changing solution.

"They're going to pick up when their parents lose a job opportunity," said Brummel. "When we can be active especially as families it can make a big difference for the over-all health for the family physically and mentally."

Brummel also recommends getting creative when going outside isn't possible like adding the crab walk or frog jump to activities indoors.

