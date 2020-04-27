Virtual learning could replace snow days next school year in Missouri

The adjustment to mainly virtual learning across Missouri due to COVID-19 was a little easier for Nixa Public Schools compared to other districts.

"Last year we worked as a team on a virtual snow day plan," said Nixa Public School's Superintendent, Gearl Loden.

Superintendent Gearl Loden said Nixa already had those days created and planned for long before the pandemic. Next year, some districts in the state will need to come up with a similar plan.

"One thing we will probably be looking at is going into virtual mode when we snow day. Kids can have time to go play in the snow and have fun. We can still have learning during the snow days so we're not going back and pay our teachers too," said Loden.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education added a new statute that would keep remote learning around in case of bad weather, a power outage, or water main break.

"Whether online or virtual learning or packets," Missouri DESA spokesperson, Mallory McGowin.

DESE spokesperson Mallory McGowin said this is called Alternative Methods of Instruction. The statute allows school districts to use up to 36 hours per academic year.

"How they're going to communicate. What those alternative methods look like to their families and students. They would have to do that at the start of the school year so educators, families and students are prepared to launch into those alternative methods," said McGowin.

That time will come sooner than later, forcing districts to focus on a new plan for next fall as uncertainty remains due to COVID-19. DESE hopes lessons learned during the statewide shutdown will help craft plans for remote learning days that are almost certain to appear next winter.

"What's valuable about the timing of the guidance that we issued, it gave some school districts the opportunity who might not otherwise have one to start braining storming what those might look like. Then just weeks later to put them in action," said McGowin.

DESE said Missouri School Districts have until the middle of June to submit their plans for Alternative Methods of Instruction.