Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an infection caused by a gallstone, but has no plans to miss the court's arguments by telephone.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment Tuesday for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court says.

Ginsburg took part in the court's telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday. She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.

She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August.