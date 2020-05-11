Springfield restaurants busier than normal since dining rooms opened back up

After 40 days shut down and without a customer.

"We weren't getting the business to stay open so we closed down March 27th until Friday," said Hot Cluckers Operations Manager, Kenny Felts.

Hot Cluckers in Springfield is back and busier than ever.

"We're very busy," said Kenny. "Friday and Saturday and even today we've been busy."

Operations manager Kenny Felts said starting back up wasn't easy for a restaurant that relied almost entirely on people eating in.

"Definitely an adjustment," said Felts. "The first part on Friday was a little rusty but we hit our groove and we've been going since then."

Across town, Greek Belly on Walnut Street has been busier than normal too.

"I've been in the restaurant business for a long time. I pride myself to adapt but this is a new challenge," said Greek Belly owner, John Tsahiridis.

It t's not just the increase in customers that's keeping these restaurants busy. it's the to-go orders too.

Owner John Tsahiridis said they didn't have as many to-go orders before the stay-at-home order and now that his dining room is back open they still have several to-go orders plus customers dining in.

"I'm finding out because last week was a challenge," Tsahiridis. "I'm going to have to add another person at least."

While both restaurants are slammed, they're happy to be serving customers and will be prepared in case of another spike in the virus.

"As of right now we're happy to be open," said Felts. "We're happy for the business and we're happy to see everybody."

Both Hot Cluckers and Greek Belly owners say they are now hiring to keep up with the increased business.