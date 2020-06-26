Health experts discuss uptick in young COVID-19 patients

More people are getting out and about with Springfield now in Phase 3 of its "Road To Recovery" plan.

While businesses work to get back on their feet, local and national health experts urge you to stay cautious and say the coronavirus isn't going away.

"Everybody has been focused on protecting our most vulnerable, which is our older population and the patients with risk factors. The focus on the younger age group has been less," said Dr. William Sistrunk, a Mercy Springfield Hospital Infectious Disease Doctor.

New information from The White House Coronavirus Task Force shows a spike in cases who are 35 years old and younger.

"Thanks to the Millennials who have been heeding our guidance. They have been coming forward and getting testing, whereas before we told them to stay home. Now we are telling them to be tested, and this is a great change for us because it allows us now to find the asymptomatic and the mild diseases that we couldn't find before," said Dr. Deborah Birx.

Dr. Sistrunk says, while younger patients are more likely to recover, it's important that they practice proper hygiene and stay away from the most vulnerable.

"If younger people develop infection with COVID, they can take it home to their parents, siblings that have medical illnesses, their grandparents their great-grandparents. That's who were trying to protect. By trying to protect the younger group also, you're also protecting the higher risk population," said Dr. Sistrunk.

A sentiment echoed during Friday's briefing.

"It we want to end this outbreak, really end it, and hopefully when a vaccine comes along and puts the nail in the coffin, we've got to realize that we are part of the process," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.