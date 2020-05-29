$6 million bond issue on ballot for Mountain View, Mo. voters

Voters will decide on a $6 million bond issue that will pay for work on the city's sewer and water systems.

"Our city sewer is not in very good shape," Mike Wake told KY3.

City Administrator Mike Wake says it's been an issue for decades.

"Sometimes the sewer and water systems of your infrastructure are kind of overlooked because you don't see them," Wake said.

A grant paid to have part of the sewer system checked out recently.

"They inspected about 15 to 20 percent of our system and assumed the rest of our system was in that same kind of shape and that's how they based their repairs," Wake stated.

A simple majority yes from voters will give city council the go ahead to apply for sewer system grants moving forward.

The city could get locked in at a lower interest rate and be protected from future increases.

"We'll be able to get the benefit of the lower rate but at least we will not be any higher than 1.375 percent," Wake explained.

Wake says the council can take as long as needed to find a funding package that fits the city the best.

At a town hall meeting Thursday night, Wake says residents voiced concerns over the possibility of higher sewer rates, if the bond passes.

"We realistically can't tell you if rates will be higher or lower or if they will be the same at this point, Wake added. We have to wait until we get that funding package from Rural Development. Rural Development will actually recommend a sewer rate at that time as well."

Dwain Hockman says backups are common after heavy rains.

"It's like a waterfall coming out of them (manholes).

He says the city can't wait any longer to make needed repairs.

"We've got some problems and we need to have them taken care of, you know. If we're going to progress, we need to go ahead with it, yes," Hockman said.

The Mountain View Community Center is the polling place for residents.

Polls open at 6 am.

