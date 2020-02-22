6-year-old boy killed, sister injured in St. Louis shooting

Police in St. Louis say a 6-year-old boy has been killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded in a shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

Police Chief John Hayden says a man was driving in the area, with a woman and her three children in the car, when a man across the street began shooting at the car.

The boy and girl were hit, and the woman was injured by flying glass. Hayden says the man drove straight to the hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead.

Hayden says the girl is in critical condition but expected to survive. No arrests have been reported.