A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday night in Springfield with non life threatening injuries.

Springfield police say she was crossing the road on her bike, and was hit by a car around 9:00.

Police say her mom was jaywalking, and trying to cross National Avenue with her 3-year-old, and she had instructed her 6-year-old to ride across.

The 6 year old is expected to be okay.

The driver did not show any signs of impairment.