6th inmate dies of coronavirus at Arkansas prison

A sixth inmate at an Arkansas prison has died from the illness caused by the coronavirus. Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith said Wednesday the inmate at the Cummins Unit was one of two new deaths reported by the state, bringing its total coronavirus deaths to 85.

At least 876 inmates and 54 staff have tested positive for the virus at Cummins. Health officials said the state's total coronavirus cases is at least 3,568, an increase over the 3,496 reported Tuesday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is committing to conduct 60,000 virus tests this month.

