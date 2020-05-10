8-year-old Moody, Mo. girl surprises church moms with Mother's Day gifts

When schools and businesses closed because of COVID-19, an 8-year-old Howell County girl was worried mom's wouldn't be able to get Mother's Day gifts. On Mother's Day, she made sure all the mom's at her church felt appreciated.

"They mean pretty much this whole universe to me," Jaydin Cullum told KY3 when asked what the women in her life mean to her.

8-year-old Jaydin spent the past several weeks making Mother's Day gift bags for 20 women at her church.

"I used a little bit of her money and bought the bags and she's been stamping and every chance she gets, every waking minute, she's been working on the cards and working on the bags," Tonie Lott, Jaydin's mother, said.

"She just wants to help and do something for everybody," Patricia Cullum, Jaydin's grandmother, added.

Inside each gift bag are items Jaydin got local businesses to donate, along with a personalized card and special bible verse.

As Jaydin puts it; no two women are alike, so no two cards are either.

Sunday was the first chance Jaydin's church family was all back together.

After she sang, she surprised all the mom's with her gift bags.

"I was so thrilled. I knew she had something planned but this is beyond words," Jenna Wollin exclaimed.

"It was special because she had hand-picked everything that she wanted for that person, instead of just saying well let's put this and this and this in there, Debbie Hopkins said. It was hand-picked. Everything was right to what you loved and what she thought of you and so that means a lot to me."

Spreading a message of love to the women she looks up to.

"I love them very much and they are very special to me," Jaydin added.