91-year-old man is Arkansas' first death from COVID-19

Arkansas has had its first death from the coronavirus outbreak.

Faulkner County's deputy coroner says a 91-year-old man died Tuesday morning at a Conway hospital from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The state Health Department did not immediately confirm the death and said officials would give a full update at a news conference Tuesday afternoon with Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state increased from 201 on Monday to at least 218.

