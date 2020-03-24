91-year-old man is Arkansas' first death from COVID-19

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, center, talks to reporters after meeting with his cabinet at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Hutchinson announced the state had recorded its first case of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)
Updated: Tue 12:49 PM, Mar 24, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has had its first death from the coronavirus outbreak.

Faulkner County's deputy coroner says a 91-year-old man died Tuesday morning at a Conway hospital from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The state Health Department did not immediately confirm the death and said officials would give a full update at a news conference Tuesday afternoon with Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state increased from 201 on Monday to at least 218. 

 