A common item the cause for Friday's power outage at Springfield airport

KY3 has learned some new information on the power outage that shut down the airport last Friday.

The cause was something many of us have had to deal with at home.

Everything has been running smoothly here since last Friday, but that power outage, that lasted for about 30 minutes, had a fairly common cause: a circuit breaker.

"What we found out is that when the City Utilities power went off, our generator kicked in, the transfer switch, which switches power, worked," said Airport Spokesperson Kent Boyd. :But when the power hit the first breaker in the building, the breaker popped."

That meant all of the monitors, the ticket counters, stores, lights and even the metal detectors at security were all without power.

Not from an expected source like a bad wire or a faulty circuit.

"The fact that the breaker popped is kind of unusual," said Boyd.

While a popped breaker is a common cause for an occasional power outage in our home, an outage at an airport is a big deal. It took some time to find the source of the outage.

"That wasn't necessarily what maintenance was expecting when they went down there in the heat of things," said Boyd. "They kind of started at the beginning, and about 20 minutes later they got to the breaker, uh, so they flipped the breaker."

Mr. Boyd said this was an unusual situation, and they'll be keeping a closer eye on things in the future. Should another outage occur, the breaker will be the first thing they check.

"So it's just one of those things that happens," he said. "You learn from it and you move on."

With the mixed bag of weather headed our way, Mr. Boyd said they always try to be ready for any snow and ice that comes through the airport. He added that de-icing planes could cause some delays.