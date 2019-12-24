Taste of the Ozarks: Festive drink idea for family gatherings

We're getting ready for those family gatherings on Christmas Eve. Greg Veach with Big Whiskey's in Nixa joined us on Ozarks Today.

Greg told us about the drink he calls, "Jingle Juice." He showed us an alcoholic and non-alcoholic version.

Mixing the drink starts with two mint leaves. Greg told us that you always want to clap the leaves between two hands to get the proper aroma. You get a little mint smell and flavor. Then, pour a little ice in the mixer

Next, add just a little bit of orange vodka. Then, we've got our apple juice that we will pour in.

You'll pour an ounce of apple juice. You put a little more cranberry juice in your drink. Add about an ounce and a half just to make sure you get that really good Christmas color in there.

We're going to pop a top on the mixer and give it a little shake.

Make sure that you've got your ice set up in a glass or jar We serve it in a mason jar. Here we go. Strain this into the mason jar.

And then, to give the jingle to the juice we're going to put a little champagne, right here on top. This gives a nice little bubbly flavor and spin to it. Garnish with mint leafs and a lime wedge and you're good to go with a Christmas colored straw.

Now, the non-alcoholic version with a couple of substitutes. Instead of your vodka, you're going to want to use Sprite. You could probably squeeze a little orange in there and then top it with your sparkling grape juice rather than champagne.

It gives a nice non-alcoholic drink that's very flavorful and kids will enjoy it.

Cheers and Merry Christmas.

