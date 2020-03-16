NO SCHOOL: A few things to do with cooped up kids

Springfield Schools and 30 others are now out until early April.

And parents are now trying to figure out what they can do with the kids 24-7. As more and more schools close for who knows how long it'll end up being, that mean more parents with the challenge to not only entertain their children, but teach them as well.

"They're gonna be sending us some things online," said mother of two, Stephanie Johnson. "I guess, to do home schooling until April 3rd."

Stephanie Johnson, and daughters, Rachel and Rochelle, will be seeing each other more than usual due to the extended school closure. But mom has been deployed twice and is taking it in stride.

"In the service, they teach us to work under pressure," said Johnson. "When we deploy, we know how to live with the bare necessities."

There are a lot of homework and other options online, like Scholastic,

loaded up with videos and quizzes. For more creative types, you can order a DIY project from AR Workshop in Springfield.

"People have been very thankful that we have thought ahead of something that they can do at home," said AR Workshop Owner Kristin McDaniel. "(Be)cause I think people are a little worried about what they're gonna do with their kids."

If you want to order one of those DIY kits, contact AR Workshop by phone or Facebook. They will deliver it to your car when you come to pick it up.

