A house divided: Chief husband and Niner wife have divided loyalties for SB

Talk about a house divided!!

In southeastern Springfield there's a husband and wife who can't agree on who's the best team in this year's Superbowl.

"Clearly the Chiefs," said Andy Whaley.

"Niners!" interrupted Cheree Whaley.

Married 18 years ago after meeting at Evangel, Andy, a Kansas City native, and his wife Cheree, a former California resident, have put up with their divided loyalties for almost two decades.

But now that their teams are facing each other in the biggest game of all for the first time in the Super Bowl's 54 year history?

"Our phones were lighting up and people were saying they were legitimately concerned," Andy said of the couple's strong passion for their opposing teams. "Our pastor offered marital counseling for us."

They're going to host their own Super Bowl party this weekend, inviting friends over in hopes they won't act up in front of them.

But they admit it may get intense.

"Some things are probably going to happen Sunday night," Andy said. "But we love each other. We're good."

"I'm genuinely excited for him," replied Cheree as her husband embraced her in a hug.

But one noticeable piece of body language?

She did not hug him back.

As the couple broke out in laughter when told of the lack of return affection, Andy said he noticed the slight as well.

"I was thinking the same thing," he said with a smile. "There's a division here! Can you see this block (between us)?"

They've already laid out ground rules of no smack talk but that didn't last long.

"What I love about our team is we don't have to have an obnoxious star like Mahomes, who sounds like Kermit the Frog, to be able to...." Cheree said before being interrupted by her husband replying "What the heck!!"

Cheree then pointed out it was actually Tyreek Hill who made the Kermit comparison and Patrick Mahomes himself said he'd been hearing that joke since seventh grade.

"He's got a unique voice, right?" Chiefs coach Andy Reid has also pointed out. "Froggish."

But Chief fans have also gotten plenty of digs at Cheree. Her co-workers at the Hope Church where she's the outreach pastor placed signs around her desk including one that said, "In my house if you don't like the Chiefs you can sleep outside!"

And even a trash can decorated with 49er logos given to Cheree by her family was a subtle jab.

"Now that I look back I realize that probably was a joke," Cheree said of the gift that now sits in her office. "All the Chiefs fans enjoy throwing their trash in my 49ers trash can."

Andy's wife isn't the only traitor in the family. While their daughter is a Chiefs fan, their son went off in a direction that really bothered his dad.

"Early on (in his life) he became a fan of this guy named Payton Manning," Andy explained. "He started cheering for the Broncos and broke this dad's heart."

Andy does have a couple of things in his favor though.

His wife's apparel is an apparent jinx.

"Whenever she buys a jersey that day or that week something bad happens to the person," he said.

"I will not be wearing Jimmy G's jersey," Cheree said of her attire on Superbowl Sunday. "I'm not superstitious but there's no since taking chances."

Cheree was wearing San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's number 10 jersey when she saw the 49ers-Chiefs in-person at Arrowhead Stadium when Garoppolo suffered a knee injury in 2018.

Andy also recalled that right after Cheree bought their daughter a Kareem Hunt jersey, the Chiefs running back was kicked off the team after a video surfaced of him kicking a woman outside a hotel room.

The other thing Andy may have on his side is that Dee Ford, who infamously lined-up offside to cost the Chiefs a Super Bowl bid last year, now plays for the Niners where a repeat of that mistake will benefit Kansas City this time.

"That would be amazing if that happened," he said with a grin.

