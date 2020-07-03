An iPhone shortcut records people's encounters with police

A new iPhone shortcuts prompted by “Siri, I’m getting pulled over” launches your phone to start recording along with 18 other applications.

This new shortcut prompted by the nationwide protest on police brutality, but a sentiment the Springfield Police Department supports as long as it doesn’t interfere with their work.

“At the Springfield Police Department we are willing to work with our community and we support any feature that helps our citizens feel safer when interacting with law enforcement,” SPD told KY3 in a statement. “So long as that feature also respects the safety of our officers.”

Legally, it is okay to record you or anyone else interaction with police. Dee Wampler, a criminal defense attorney in Springfield does offer up some friendly legal advice if you do decide to use the feature.

“That app isn’t going to be anti-law enforcement,” he tells KY3. “That app is going to make you be a better person. Because if you’re telling the police officer to ‘go to kingdom come’ and you’re not going to cooperate with him then that’s just going to come back on you at trial.”

His advice from a legal perspective is to be cooperative and “be nice.” He says argue in court if you don’t agree with the charge, not on the side of a highway.

The shortcut offered on iPhone not only starts recording, it sends a text message with your location to the person of your choice and puts your phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode so your recording won't be interrupted.

If you want to download the feature:

-Download the “Shortcuts” app on your iPhone. Some already have it installed

-Run another shortcut in the Shortcuts app. If you tap “Gallery” on the bottom right corner, you should see other shortcuts you can use.

-Go to your settings, and scroll down to “Shortcuts.” Then “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.”

-Use this link to download the “I’m getting pulled over” shortcut: https://www.icloud.com/shortcuts/cc95be30b285469ea22b7cff11ce0737

-Last, pick contact you would like to send your location and a copy of the video recording.

