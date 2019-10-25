A judge sets trial date for man accused in death of Buffalo, Mo. child

The man accused of killing a two year-old in Buffalo, Mo. will stand trial in June.

Dallas County prosecutors charged Robert Davis in the beating death of Kinzlea Kilgore, 2. Kilgore was the daughter of a woman Davis was dating.

Prosecutors say Kinzlea was left alone with Davis the weekend of Mother's Day 2018. She died on her way to a Springfield hospital. Davis pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A Webster County judge will hear the case on a change of venue.

In a separate case, a jury convicted Davis in September of brutally beating his own daughter. He faces life in prison for that beating.