A message for the Ozarks from COVID-19's front lines

Two brothers who grew up in Rogersville are now battling on the front lines of the pandemic in New York City. And, they both have a message for people back here in the Ozarks.

The brothers have spent several weeks seeing the real life dangers of the coronavirus in their hospital in Brooklyn.

"It's been hectic to say the least. Sometimes, it felt like I was in a war zone," says Registered Nurse Sawyer Wyatt in a Zoom interview.

Sawyer and Dylan Wyatt grew up on Forrest Ridge Lane in Rogersville. Both brothers did the normal stuff here like joining The Boy Scouts. It's something that prepared both for this moment in life.

"Some ingenuity too and also hard work and fulfilling your duty and helping others. I think those are all very central things to have as a young man and as a health care provider," reflected Sawyer on The Boy Scouts.

"We're known to have skills McGyvering things, thinking on our feet. You may not know what someone is coming in with. Those skills, the foundations of which I was able to get in the Boy Scouts," added Dylan Wyatt.

Both are now working at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Sawyer is a registered nurse in a cardiac unit.

Dylan is in the final year of training as an ER doctor. The speed and intensity of the virus' attack has left an impression on both.

"There were times we had patients come in talking and by the end of the shift within 10-to-12 hours they were no longer with us," recalled Dylan.

"I have a lot of patients who have died alone because of the guidelines we have.. and you never forget them or their faces. I've had a lot of patients die alone."

The bright spot is the public support from the jets overhead to the neighbors on the ground.

"The fire department comes and to have the New York City Fire Department, the heroes for 9-11 come cheer you on and tell you and to salute you, it's a real honor," says Sawyer.

"God, that's special it really is. Those sort of things along with donations of food and coffee. The support makes a massive difference to all of us," replied Dylan.

And, these two people who've seen the worst of this virus are asking you now to keep up your guard agaisnt the virus.

"The degree and extent of the illness itself and the amount of people getting ill is unlike anything we've experienced at least since The Spanish Flu. This is not just the flu," emphasized Dylan.

"No matter how young or healthy it can still affect you. Be aware and protect yourself and other people to the best of your ability," commented Sawyer.

"Look after each other and pray a whole lot," concluded Dylan.

Dylan and his fiancée plan to get married in late August in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Dylan says if they have to scale it down they will. But, the wedding won't get cancelled.

