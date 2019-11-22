A quick Thanksgiving appetizer for your snacking guests

Registered dietitian Natalie Allen of Missouri State visited KY3's Paul Adler to cook up a healthy treat for your Thanksgiving dinner guests. They baked up homemade granola clusters you can set out as appetizers.

Here's the recipe Professor Allen shared with us:

Homemade Granola

Ingredients:

*3 cups old fashioned oats

*1 cup salted almonds

*1 cup salted cashews

*½ cup brown sugar

*1 t. cinnamon

Mix the above dry ingredients. (Note: feel free to substitute different types of nuts…the recipe needs 2 cups total).

Then, combine in separate bowl:

*½ cup honey

*¼ cup oil

*¾ t. salt

Mix and pour over dry ingredients. Stir to combine.

Baking: Line a jelly roll pan with foil. Spray with non-stick cooking spray. Spread granola evenly on the baking sheet and bake at 250 degrees. Bake for 30 minutes, then stir. Bake additional 30 minutes, stir again.

Bake 15 minutes more, then remove from oven and give it one final, good stir. Cool. At this point, add in other fun foods you like…mini chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, raisins, dried fruit, etc.

Enjoy and we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.