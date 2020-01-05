AFFORDABLE FAMILY FITNESS: Delirious Life, Free fitness classes

The most popular New Year's resolutions every year are typically health-related. A local Non-profit organization, Delirious Life, is helping people accomplish their 2020 fitness goals for free.

Delirious Life, sole mission is to improve community wellness. That's why the organization has hosted free group workouts in the park for more than 100 weeks in a row. Rain, shine, or snow Delirious Life provides various boot camp styled workout classes twice a week, and every week at no cost.

Founder of Delirious Life, Sean Litzenberger said the exercises are for all ages and abilities. Workouts are designed to include the entire family and get people moving, including the kids.

"No matter your ability, anyone can come and accomplish greatness totally at your own pace," said Litzenberger.

Workouts include sledgehammer tires, tire pulls, ropes, foot ladders, and more. It all takes place on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m, and Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m, at Phelps Grove Park. To sign up for the class, Litzenberger said participants have to select "going" on the event facebook page.

Although the activities and fitness classes are to get people energized, Litzenberger said it's ultimately an organization that helps others. Since the inception of Delirious Life, the organization has had a WigsForKids fundraiser.

Details:

Time: Sunday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m, Tuesday 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Phelps Grove Park

950 E Bennett St, Springfield, Missouri 65807

Attire: Active-wear

Price: FREE

For more information,here.

To rsvp for a class, click here.