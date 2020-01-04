AFFORDABLE FAMILY FUN: Queen City Soda & Sweets

Queen City Soda & Sweets will host an affordable family fun event called FREE Sampler Saturday. Friends and family of all ages can enjoy free craft soda floats, soda, and candy samples while shopping and exploring everything the candy shop has to offer.

Owner of Queen City Soda & Sweets, Robert Sands said everyone is welcome to explore the growing candy and hard to find soda selection.

While the free samples may draw customers, the atmosphere and love of sweets will keep you.

"It's a great stop for anybody with a sweet tooth or wanting to remember the good old days," said Sands.

Queen City Soda & Sweets is a newly opened craft soda and candy shop located just off the downtown Springfield square that specializes in real cane sugar sodas and nostalgic candy.

Event Details

Time: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: Queen City Soda & Sweets,

301 Park Central West, Springfield, Missouri 65806