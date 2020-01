Police say an AMBER Alert is canceled for a child taken at gunpoint in Springfield.

Police say the child, Masi Scott, 2, was taken at gunpoint by his biological mother Victoria Brown. Police located them in Seymour, Mo. around 6:20 p.m. Police say the child is safe.

Investigators say she does not have custody of the child. Police say the incident happened at a home in the 2000 block of West Atlantic around 4:10 p.m.