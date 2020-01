The Sherwood, Ark. Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing boy in danger.

State police say Julian Boyd, 6, was taken by Napolean Haire, 33, Friday around 6 a.m.

State police say Haire is armed and dangerous. He is a black man, 5"11" with low-cut black hair. Investigators say he is driving a 2001 grey Lexus 300 with Arkansas license plate 958YST.

Call 911 if you see these two.