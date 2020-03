The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant in the St. Louis area.

The incident happened Wednesday night in Hillsdale.

Police say Eaton Hill, 38, took the child from a home in Hillsdale. Police say the child was placed in a trash bag. Police believe Hill is headed to a home in St. Louis County. Hill drives a black 2012 Toyota Camry.

Call the Hillsdale Police Department at (314) 381-0527 if you have any information.