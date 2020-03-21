AMBER ALERT - CANCELED: Two-week-old baby in Columbia, Mo. found safely

A two-week-old baby was found safely after authorities reported an abduction in Columbia, Missouri, prompting an AMBER Alert on Saturday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol say Raheem Bigham, a baby who is 14 days old and black, was reported missing Saturday night.

The AMBER Alert, initially issued around 9 p.m., has been canceled as of 9:42 p.m. Authorities say the child was left in a vehicle near a liquor stole, which was stolen.

A white woman, unidentified but believed to be in her 20's, was wanted in connection to the AMBER Alert, according to the Highway Patrol.

The suspect vehicle was a Silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with the Missouri license plate number KK1E6U. It was located at a business in Ashland, Missouri, according to the Highway Patrol.

For the latest details, click here.