AP Source: Mizzou hiring Appalachian State's Eli Drinkwitz

Missouri has reached an agreement with Eliah Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers' once-proud football program, a person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press.

The 36-year-old Drinkwitz will become the second-youngest Power Five coach behind Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley. He will replace Barry Odom. He has only one season of head coaching experience, this past season at Appalachian State. His team went 12-1 and won the Sun Belt title. The Mountaineers will play UAB in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.

Mizzou fired Barry Odom after a 6-6 season.

